First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $19.02 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $19,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 657.4% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 47.1% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,714.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 12th. BidaskClub upgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,096.01.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $1,668.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $826.44 billion, a PE ratio of 109.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,124.74 and a 12-month high of $2,050.50.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $2.46. The business had revenue of $56.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.05 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.35% and a net margin of 4.03%. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.
In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,981.72, for a total transaction of $3,963,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,573.11, for a total value of $687,449.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,842 shares of company stock worth $42,513,241. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
