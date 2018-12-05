First Busey (BUSE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of First Busey from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $31.00 target price on shares of First Busey and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Busey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. First Busey has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company had revenue of $82.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.16 million. First Busey had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BUSE. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in First Busey in the 2nd quarter worth about $209,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Busey in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Busey by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in First Busey by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in First Busey by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

