First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) Holdings Trimmed by Huber Capital Management LLC

Huber Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in First Citizens BancShares Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,508 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. First Citizens BancShares makes up approximately 2.2% of Huber Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Huber Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of First Citizens BancShares worth $33,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 99.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $435,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 424,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,495,245. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Hope Holding Bryant sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.32, for a total value of $708,117.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 347,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,270,259.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 249 shares of company stock worth $102,233 and sold 15,161 shares worth $6,522,257. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $412.12 on Wednesday. First Citizens BancShares Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $488.44. The firm has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 21.65%. The business had revenue of $401.89 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%.

Separately, BidaskClub cut First Citizens BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th.

About First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers. Its deposit products include checking, savings, money market and time deposit accounts. The company's loan products portfolio comprises commercial construction and land development, commercial mortgage, commercial and industrial, lease financing, and other commercial real estate loans; and noncommercial construction and land development, residential mortgage, revolving mortgage, consumer loans, and construction and land development loans.

