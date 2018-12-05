First Data Corp (FDC) Holdings Cut by OppenheimerFunds Inc.

OppenheimerFunds Inc. decreased its stake in shares of First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,138,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 651,930 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned approximately 1.19% of First Data worth $272,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,182,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $129,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,441 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 10,250,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $214,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 5,503.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,636,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589,611 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Data during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,331,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of First Data by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 18,728,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $458,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,347 shares in the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FDC opened at $18.10 on Wednesday. First Data Corp has a 1 year low of $14.73 and a 1 year high of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). First Data had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Data Corp will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Data to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of First Data in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of First Data in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. First Data currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.04.

In other First Data news, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total value of $654,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 368,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,888,591.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Barry C. Mccarthy sold 151,203 shares of First Data stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $3,898,013.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 484,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,497,473.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 399,228 shares of company stock valued at $8,614,395 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

