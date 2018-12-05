First Defiance Financial (FDEF) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Defiance Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Defiance Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:FDEF opened at $26.44 on Wednesday. First Defiance Financial has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $574.92 million, a PE ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 15th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 27.15%. The business had revenue of $37.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Defiance Financial will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDEF. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 188.2% during the third quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,654 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter valued at $140,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists purchased a new position in shares of First Defiance Financial during the second quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,454 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as Certificate of Deposit Account Registry Service; and consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, consumer, commercial, and home equity and improvement loans.

