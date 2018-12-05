First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.68 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1,673.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,047 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 36,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. R.M.SINCERBEAUX Capital Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 32,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $117.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.94 and a twelve month high of $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 2nd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.38 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 73.27%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a $0.9275 dividend. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Laxman Narasimhan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $587,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,897,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mehmood Khan sold 168,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total transaction of $18,532,645.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,702 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 205,893 shares of company stock worth $22,663,157 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie set a $122.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “First Hawaiian Bank Has $3.68 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/first-hawaiian-bank-has-3-68-million-holdings-in-pepsico-inc-pep.html.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.