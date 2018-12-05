First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,607 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,385,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,607 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of U.S. Bancorp worth $73,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Finally, Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $821,374.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,565,390.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 17,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $889,581.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,137 shares in the company, valued at $6,154,970.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 253,073 shares of company stock worth $13,383,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $48.49 and a one year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 15.14%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. UBS Group set a $56.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 10,607 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (USB)” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/first-republic-investment-management-inc-acquires-10607-shares-of-u-s-bancorp-usb.html.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.