First Republic Investment Management Inc. Acquires 3,363,174 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2,421.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,502,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,363,174 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $143,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 597.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 19,775,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $834,507,000 after purchasing an additional 16,940,761 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,063,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,015,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,997 shares in the last quarter. Yale University raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Yale University now owns 8,473,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,751,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,853,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,217,614,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 7,533,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $308,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,510 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.73 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.35 and a one year high of $50.99.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

