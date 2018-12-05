First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 67,659 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,659 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $96,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,027,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,153,000 after buying an additional 3,709,066 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $508,350,000. Truepoint Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 642.7% in the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 2,661,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,788,000 after buying an additional 2,303,364 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,510,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 888.4% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,459,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after buying an additional 1,312,216 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $129.84 and a 12-month high of $151.84.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/first-republic-investment-management-inc-purchases-67659-shares-of-vanguard-total-stock-market-etf-vti.html.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.