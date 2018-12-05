First Solar (FSLR) Rating Increased to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their price target on First Solar from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. UBS Group set a $85.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Roth Capital set a $65.00 price target on First Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.47.

Get First Solar alerts:

FSLR opened at $44.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.14. First Solar has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $81.72.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $676.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.93 million. First Solar had a positive return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 17.98%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,393,496 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $389,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,465 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in shares of First Solar by 98.9% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,014,693 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $106,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,993 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $89,728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,482 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in First Solar by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,484,220 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $71,866,000 after buying an additional 315,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC increased its position in First Solar by 5,435.8% during the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 1,292,562 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,067,000 after buying an additional 1,269,213 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Components and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.