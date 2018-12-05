First Trust Advisors LP Buys Shares of 74,544 EVO Payments Inc (EVOP)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 74,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $411,000. Institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EVOP opened at $24.99 on Wednesday. EVO Payments Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $144.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.24 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EVOP shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on EVO Payments from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research started coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on EVO Payments to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on EVO Payments in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 525,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 900 million transactions in North America and approximately 1.7 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

