First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Materion Corp (MTRN)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) by 275.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.14% of Materion worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 154,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Materion by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Materion by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 230,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,469,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Materion in the 2nd quarter valued at $321,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MTRN opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.04. Materion Corp has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $65.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $297.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.70 million. Materion had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities analysts forecast that Materion Corp will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 7th. Materion’s payout ratio is 24.42%.

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates through Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, and Precision Coatings segments.

