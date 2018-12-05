First Trust Advisors LP Raises Stake in Varex Imaging Corp (VREX)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging Corp (NASDAQ:VREX) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.16% of Varex Imaging worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 2.8% during the third quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 90,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 6.9% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 40,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,085,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 3.2% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 93,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Varex Imaging by 15.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 25,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Varex Imaging from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Varex Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varex Imaging in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of Varex Imaging stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Varex Imaging Corp has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $43.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Varex Imaging had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Varex Imaging Corp will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital flat panel image detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, ionization chambers, and buckys.

