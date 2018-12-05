Flaharty Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,189,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartist Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $138.33 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $129.84 and a 12 month high of $151.84.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

