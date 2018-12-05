FlorinCoin Price Hits $0.0524 (FLO)

FlorinCoin (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. In the last week, FlorinCoin has traded 67.9% higher against the dollar. FlorinCoin has a total market cap of $7.63 million and approximately $541,837.00 worth of FlorinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlorinCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade By Trade and Bittrex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00778758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00002320 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004217 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00018280 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00002357 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00010213 BTC.

FlorinCoin Profile

FlorinCoin (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2013. FlorinCoin’s total supply is 145,710,081 coins. FlorinCoin’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlorinCoin is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlorinCoin’s official website is flo.cash.

FlorinCoin Coin Trading

FlorinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlorinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FlorinCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlorinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

