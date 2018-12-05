Flotek Industries (FTK) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.31

Flotek Industries Inc (NYSE:FTK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.32, with a volume of 862914 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flotek Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Flotek Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Flotek Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of $79.28 million, a PE ratio of -18.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 9.56% and a negative net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Flotek Industries’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Flotek Industries Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,315,891 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,958,000 after buying an additional 246,731 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 1,148,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after buying an additional 354,993 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA purchased a new stake in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flotek Industries by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,767,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,644,000 after buying an additional 136,323 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/flotek-industries-ftk-reaches-new-52-week-low-at-1-31.html.

Flotek Industries Company Profile (NYSE:FTK)

Flotek Industries, Inc develops and supplies chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Chemistry Technologies; and Consumer and Industrial Chemistry Technologies. The Energy Chemistry Technologies segment is involved in the design, development, manufacture, packaging, and marketing of chemistries under the Complex nano-Fluid brand name for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, stimulation, and production activities, as well as for use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Flotek Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flotek Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.