Flux Power (FLUX) and Atkore International Group (ATKR) Head-To-Head Survey

Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) and Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Flux Power alerts:

97.7% of Atkore International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 71.2% of Flux Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 51.0% of Atkore International Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Flux Power and Atkore International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flux Power 0 0 0 0 N/A Atkore International Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Atkore International Group has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.20%. Given Atkore International Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Atkore International Group is more favorable than Flux Power.

Volatility & Risk

Flux Power has a beta of 3.25, meaning that its share price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atkore International Group has a beta of 2.79, meaning that its share price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flux Power and Atkore International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flux Power -136.55% N/A -221.23% Atkore International Group 7.45% 84.54% 10.84%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Flux Power and Atkore International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flux Power $4.12 million 21.64 -$6.96 million ($0.27) -7.04 Atkore International Group $1.84 billion 0.51 $136.64 million $2.48 7.94

Atkore International Group has higher revenue and earnings than Flux Power. Flux Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Atkore International Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atkore International Group beats Flux Power on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc., designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications. The company also offers 24-volt onboard chargers and smart wall mounted chargers to interface with its BMS; and integrates lithium packs in various applications, including forklifts and related industrial equipment. In addition, it develops a suite of complementary technologies and products for its BMS products. The company's products are also used in airport ground support equipment. It sells its products directly to small companies and Fortune 500 companies, as well as through original equipment manufacturers, lift equipment dealers, battery distributors, and end-user. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company's electrical raceway products include electrical conduits and fittings, armored cable and fittings, cable trays and mounting systems, and fittings for the non-residential construction, renovation markets, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) for the construction, and industrial markets. It also offers MP&S products comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, and Cope and Calpipe, as well as other sub-brands. Atkore International Group Inc. serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and specialty distributors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.