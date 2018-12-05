Fmr LLC Boosts Stake in Signature Bank (SBNY)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,143,421 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,943 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned about 3.90% of Signature Bank worth $246,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Signature Bank by 1,408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBNY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Signature Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $133.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $117.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.92. Signature Bank has a twelve month low of $105.43 and a twelve month high of $161.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $329.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.77 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.14%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

