Fmr LLC Purchases New Stake in Bank Ozk (OZK)

Fmr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,982,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,092,000. Fmr LLC owned 4.67% of Bank Ozk as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Bank Ozk has a 12 month low of $24.07 and a 12 month high of $53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.32). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 38.37%. The firm had revenue of $244.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank Ozk will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Bank Ozk from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Bank Ozk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $52.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank Ozk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides a range of retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

