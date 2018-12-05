Foot Locker (FL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $63.00 price target on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.69% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Foot Locker have surged and outpaced the industry so far in the year. The company’s focus on development of supply chain, improvement of mobile and web platforms, implementation of new point-of-sale software worldwide, and expansion of data analytics capabilities bode well. The company also plans to spend a major portion of the capital on its fleet of stores, including revamping and remodeling of the same. Further, it is exploring off-mall retail format opportunities and executing shop-in-shop spaces in collaboration with vendors. Certainly, these efforts would help attain long-term goals that include sales of $10 billion and net income margin of 8.5%. The company’s third-quarter fiscal 2018 results are the testimony of the same, wherein both the top and bottom lines beat estimates. Although sales fell marginally, earnings grew on a year-over-year basis. However, higher SG&A expenses rate remains an overhang on margin.”

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.09.

Shares of FL traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.93. 2,943,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,390,191. Foot Locker has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $59.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 7,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.81, for a total transaction of $355,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,547,621.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,793. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FL. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 140.8% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,694,180 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $290,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329,150 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at about $82,034,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 54.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,909,051 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $148,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,218 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.2% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,937,520 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $98,775,000 after purchasing an additional 785,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at about $37,272,000. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

