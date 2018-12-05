Fortive Corp (FTV) Stake Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,329 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.35% of Fortive worth $97,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $108,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $122,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the third quarter worth $127,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 5,816.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period.

Get Fortive alerts:

In other Fortive news, insider James A. Lico sold 123,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total value of $9,297,902.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,956,058.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Emily A. Weaver sold 9,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $699,126.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,279 shares in the company, valued at $699,729.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,382 shares of company stock worth $10,729,598 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.73.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.98. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $88.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.02). Fortive had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.69%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/fortive-corp-ftv-stake-raised-by-king-luther-capital-management-corp.html.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and maintenance management software for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Featured Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.