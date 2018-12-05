Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (FEDU) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm presently has a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Four Seasons Education Inc. provides educational services. The Company offers after-school mathematics and online education services for elementary school students. Four Seasons Education Inc. is based in China. “

Separately, Citigroup cut Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 13th.

FEDU stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.81 million and a P/E ratio of 19.53. Four Seasons Edu has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $10.45.

Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter. Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) had a return on equity of 4.09% and a net margin of 8.78%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Four Seasons Edu will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) stock. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) Inc (NYSE:FEDU) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 716,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,990 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. owned 6.02% of Four Seasons Edu (Cayman) worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 59.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Four Seasons Edu (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including competition workshops and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

