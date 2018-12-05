Franklin Resources Inc. Has $100.55 Million Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (EAT)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,151,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 444,438 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 5.57% of Brinker International worth $100,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,397,000 after buying an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,116,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,161,000 after buying an additional 423,705 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brinker International by 2,460.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,449,000 after purchasing an additional 601,077 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $23,778,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Brinker International by 398.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,947 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,751,000 after purchasing an additional 331,705 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $54.14. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.02.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $756.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Brinker International’s payout ratio is 43.43%.

In related news, EVP Kelli Valade sold 4,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total value of $212,729.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,212,329.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 1,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $90,169.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,657.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,925. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on EAT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.06.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

