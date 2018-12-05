Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 2,922 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 336.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,922 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 61,622,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,118,428,000 after buying an additional 2,981,233 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $404,980,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,525,090 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $864,869,000 after buying an additional 1,345,083 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,898,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,616,652 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,623,329,000 after buying an additional 710,745 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UNH opened at $278.55 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.48 and a 1-year high of $287.94. The company has a market capitalization of $270.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 35.75%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $270.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.48.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.41, for a total transaction of $5,268,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,720,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $453,094,701.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Nelson sold 8,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,157,630.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $16,232,134 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

