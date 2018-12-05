FTB Advisors Inc. Has $39.76 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY)

FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. FTB Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $39,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,474,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,533,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,071,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,118 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,797,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,269,000 after acquiring an additional 31,900 shares during the period. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 79.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,425,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,200 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,410,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,826,000 after acquiring an additional 213,339 shares during the period.

Shares of SPY stock opened at $270.25 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $252.92 and a 52 week high of $293.94.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

