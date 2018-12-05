Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (FSTA) to Issue Dividend of GBX 7.80 on January 2nd

Fuller, Smith & Turner plc (LON:FSTA) announced a dividend on Friday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.80 ($0.10) per share on Wednesday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:FSTA opened at GBX 920.40 ($12.03) on Wednesday. Fuller, Smith & Turner has a twelve month low of GBX 889.26 ($11.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,124 ($14.69).

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fuller, Smith & Turner in a report on Friday, November 23rd.

About Fuller, Smith & Turner

Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. operates managed pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Managed Pubs and Hotels, Tenanted Inns, and The Fuller's Beer Company. The company also manages pubs operated by third parties under tenancy or lease agreements. In addition, the company is involved in the brewing and distribution of beer, cider, wines, spirits, and soft drinks.

