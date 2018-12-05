Fulton Financial Corp (FULT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,177,519 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,170,203 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of Fulton Financial worth $19,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 122,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 15,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 17,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,347,519 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fulton Financial alerts:

FULT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Fulton Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. BidaskClub cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Shares of FULT opened at $16.34 on Wednesday. Fulton Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $214.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous special dividend of $0.03. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.86%.

In other Fulton Financial news, Director Ernest J. Waters acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.71 per share, for a total transaction of $33,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,421.03. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Campbell acquired 6,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.67 per share, with a total value of $100,053.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/fulton-financial-corp-fult-shares-sold-by-alliancebernstein-l-p.html.

About Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Fulton Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulton Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.