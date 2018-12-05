FY2018 EPS Estimates for Progressive Corp Lifted by William Blair (PGR)

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Progressive in a research note issued on Thursday, November 29th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will earn $4.79 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.75.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 9.42%. Progressive’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Progressive to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Progressive from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $79.00 price objective on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.93.

Shares of PGR opened at $64.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive has a 1-year low of $50.79 and a 1-year high of $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 409.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, insider Susan Patricia Griffith sold 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $817,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,401,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 177,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,064,571.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.