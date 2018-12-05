FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Internet Initiative Japan Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (IIJI)

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (NASDAQ:IIJI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Internet Initiative Japan in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Internet Initiative Japan’s FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Internet Initiative Japan alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Internet Initiative Japan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th.

Shares of Internet Initiative Japan stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Internet Initiative Japan has a 12 month low of $8.76 and a 12 month high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Internet Initiative Japan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Internet Initiative Japan by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Internet Initiative Japan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 0.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Internet Initiative Japan

Internet Initiative Japan Inc offers Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and equipment sales services in Japan. It operates in two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company's Internet connectivity services for enterprise include IP services and IIJ data center connectivity services, IIJ FiberAccess/F and IIJ DSL/F services, IIJ mobile services, and dial-up access services, as well as other Internet connectivity services comprising IIJ ISDN/F and IIJ line management/F services.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Internet Initiative Japan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet Initiative Japan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.