FY2019 EPS Estimates for Ooma Inc Lifted by Analyst (OOMA)

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) – B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ooma in a report issued on Wednesday, November 28th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.73). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ooma’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OOMA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Ooma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ooma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Shares of OOMA opened at $14.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $292.82 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 0.96. Ooma has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.74 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.11%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OOMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ooma by 42.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,253,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 375,221 shares during the period. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ooma by 77.1% in the third quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 133,517 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 7.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,111,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,448,000 after buying an additional 80,703 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma during the second quarter valued at about $826,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Ooma by 1,036.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 55,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 50,800 shares during the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Eric B. Stang sold 19,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total value of $301,054.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,892,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP James A. Gustke sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $90,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 138,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,944.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,094 shares of company stock valued at $705,094. 10.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc provides communications solutions and other connected services to small business, home, and mobile users in the United States and Canadian markets. The company's Ooma Office, a multi-user communications system comprise an on-premise appliance and Ooma Linx end-point device that wirelessly connects regular desktop telephones and fax machines to the user's high-speed Internet connection; and Ooma Office Mobile HD app, which allows users to make, receive, and transfer phone calls.

