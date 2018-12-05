FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Trend Micro Incorporated (TMICY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 EPS estimates for Trend Micro in a report released on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $2.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.28.

Get Trend Micro alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trend Micro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 14th.

Shares of TMICY opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.69. Trend Micro has a 12-month low of $47.06 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security solutions primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such as data center, cloud, and virtualization security products; network security solutions, including integrated advanced threat prevention and advanced threat detection solutions; user protection solutions comprising endpoint and gateway suites, endpoint security, email security, Web security, SaaS application security, and endpoint detection and response; and support services.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Trend Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trend Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.