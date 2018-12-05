FY2021 EPS Estimates for ArQule, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (ARQL)

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ArQule in a report issued on Thursday, November 29th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for ArQule’s FY2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARQL. BidaskClub raised shares of ArQule from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ArQule from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $7.00 price target on shares of ArQule and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ArQule from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.85.

ARQL opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $404.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.61. ArQule has a twelve month low of $1.27 and a twelve month high of $7.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.60, a current ratio of 9.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 311.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 107,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArQule in the 2nd quarter worth $699,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArQule by 81.3% in the 2nd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 365,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after buying an additional 163,922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

ArQule Company Profile

ArQule, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases in the United States. It offers Derazantinib (ARQ 087), a multi-kinase inhibitor of the fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) family that is in a registration trial in intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma with FGFR2 fusions.

