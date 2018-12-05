G-III Apparel Group (GIII) & Ever-Glory International Group (EVK) Head to Head Analysis

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) and Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Ever-Glory International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group 3.39% 10.67% 5.55% Ever-Glory International Group 2.84% 12.52% 5.17%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Ever-Glory International Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $2.81 billion 0.71 $62.12 million $1.60 25.48 Ever-Glory International Group $415.58 million 0.13 $12.45 million N/A N/A

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ever-Glory International Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for G-III Apparel Group and Ever-Glory International Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Ever-Glory International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus target price of $50.10, indicating a potential upside of 22.91%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Ever-Glory International Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of Ever-Glory International Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ever-Glory International Group has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Ever-Glory International Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Ivanka Trump, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Hands High, Collegiate Licensing Company, and Starter, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2018, it operated 367 leased retail stores, which included 165 Wilsons Leather stores, 139 G.H. Bass stores, 51 DKNY stores, 8 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, and 4 Calvin Klein Performance stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, and DKNY branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. manufactures, distributes, and retails apparel in the People's Republic of China, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear. Its products include coats, jackets, slacks, skirts, shirts, trousers, and jeans for women; vests, jackets, trousers, skiwear, shirts, coats, and jeans for men; and coats, vests, down jackets, trousers, knitwear, and jeans for children. The company offers its woman apparel under the La Go Go, Velwin, Sea To Sky, and idole brands. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. provides its products directly to consumers through retail stores, as well as online stores at Tmall, Dangdang mall, JD.com and VIP.com, etc. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 1,400 stores, including 79 flagship stores as stores-within-a-store in large and mid-tier department stores located in approximately 20 provinces in China. Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. is based in Nanjing, the People's Republic of China.

