G1 Therapeutics Inc (GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GTHX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.58) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.53) and the lowest is ($0.65). G1 Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($2.43). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($2.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.92) to ($2.18). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G1 Therapeutics.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.08.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.49. The stock had a trading volume of 941,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,307. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $69.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, insider Rajesh Malik sold 3,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $249,518.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer K. Moses sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,613 shares of company stock worth $2,631,874 over the last ninety days. 15.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 17.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 14,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 148.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 72,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-/second-/third-line metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Article: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on G1 Therapeutics (GTHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.