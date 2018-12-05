Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (GRX) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund (NYSE:GRX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th.

Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of GRX stock opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $11.15.

About Gabelli Healthcare & WellnessRx Trust Closed-Ended Fund

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

