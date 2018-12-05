Gain Capital Holdings Inc Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (GCAP)

Gain Capital Holdings Inc (NYSE:GCAP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 10th.

Gain Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Gain Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 37.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gain Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.2%.

Shares of NYSE GCAP opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. Gain Capital has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The stock has a market cap of $325.47 million, a P/E ratio of -36.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Gain Capital had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $95.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gain Capital will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph A. Schenk bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 166,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,790.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Roady sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.77, for a total transaction of $38,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 225,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,197.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

GCAP has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Gain Capital in a research note on Friday, August 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gain Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine cut shares of Gain Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gain Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Retail, Institutional, and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets.

