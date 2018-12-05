Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 14th

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend by an average of 25.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GNT stock opened at $5.34 on Wednesday. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-end management investment company whose primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income from interest, dividends, and option premiums. Its secondary investment objective is to seek capital appreciation consistent with the Fund’s strategy and its primary objective.

