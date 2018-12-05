GAP (GPS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds

News articles about GAP (NYSE:GPS) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. GAP earned a news impact score of 1.69 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted GAP’s ranking:

Get GAP alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, August 24th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of GAP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.30.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $26.92 on Wednesday. GAP has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. GAP had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GAP will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 9th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 8th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “GAP (GPS) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Report Finds” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/gap-gps-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-report-finds.html.

About GAP

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, and Intermix brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.