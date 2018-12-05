Gardner Denver (GDI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by TD Securities

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI)‘s stock had its “average” rating reissued by analysts at TD Securities in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.39% from the stock’s current price.

GDI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on shares of Gardner Denver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Gardner Denver from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gardner Denver from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Gardner Denver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gardner Denver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.15.

Shares of GDI stock opened at $23.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 232.80 and a beta of 0.97. Gardner Denver has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

Gardner Denver (NYSE:GDI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $689.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.78 million. Gardner Denver had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gardner Denver will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings Gp Ltd Kkr sold 20,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $513,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 103.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,576,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,019,000 after buying an additional 6,901,523 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 7.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,031,000 after buying an additional 646,428 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 33.2% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,281,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,769,000 after buying an additional 2,313,078 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 16.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,238,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,107,000 after buying an additional 597,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Gardner Denver by 129.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,956,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,780,000 after buying an additional 1,665,914 shares during the last quarter.

About Gardner Denver

Gardner Denver Holdings, Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment; and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical.

