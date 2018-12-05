Gartner Inc (IT) Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Gartner worth $10,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 288,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,382 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gartner alerts:

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total value of $147,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,742,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $202,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,818 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (up from $147.00) on shares of Gartner in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $144.00 price objective on Gartner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Gartner in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gartner from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.10.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $149.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Gartner Inc has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $161.21. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $922.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $919.96 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 3.74%. Gartner’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Gartner Inc (IT) Holdings Trimmed by Hsbc Holdings PLC” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/gartner-inc-it-holdings-trimmed-by-hsbc-holdings-plc.html.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.