Generac Holdings Inc. (GNRC) Position Boosted by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,848 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 516.6% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,234,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,838,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 614,112 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 32.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,874,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,969,000 after purchasing an additional 463,226 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $19,363,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac during the second quarter worth about $14,663,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GNRC opened at $52.41 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.96 and a fifty-two week high of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.35. Generac had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 47.44%. The business had revenue of $559.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Generac from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Generac from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.98.

In related news, EVP Patrick John Forsythe sold 45,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $2,575,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,473,886.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,150 shares of company stock valued at $7,829,448 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

