General Dynamics Co. (GD) Shares Bought by Ally Financial Inc.

Ally Financial Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ally Financial Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 1,393.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 658,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 614,817 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,243,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $418,173,000 after purchasing an additional 504,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,451,297 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,572,628,000 after purchasing an additional 426,955 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,282,000. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 478,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,862,000 after purchasing an additional 283,179 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GD stock opened at $173.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $164.76 and a one year high of $230.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.41 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 9.01%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John Patrick Casey sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $4,348,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,914,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Malcolm purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,455 shares in the company, valued at $756,770.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Barclays decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $222.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Argus decreased their price objective on General Dynamics from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.44.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four business groups: Aerospace; Combat Systems; Information Systems and Technology; and Marine Systems. The Aerospace group designs, develops, manufactures, service and supports business-jet aircraft; and provides aircraft services, such as maintenance, aircraft management, charter, fixed-base operational, and staffing services.

