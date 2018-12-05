General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 599,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,379 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in General Electric were worth $6,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GE. Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 26.7% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 22,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 32.1% during the first quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.8% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 99,594 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.6% during the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 239,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,231,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

In related news, Chairman H Lawrence Culp, Jr. purchased 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,189,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 295,000 shares of company stock worth $2,783,250. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

GE opened at $7.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. General Electric has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $19.39.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.08 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 27.36% and a positive return on equity of 10.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “General Electric (GE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/05/general-electric-ge-shares-sold-by-sumitomo-mitsui-asset-management-company-ltd.html.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.