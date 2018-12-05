Genie Energy Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd (NYSE:GNE) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,089 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 978% compared to the average volume of 101 call options.
GNE opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.26. Genie Energy has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $7.00.
Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 32.68%.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%.
GNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genie Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 26th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $141,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $210,000. Spark Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 101.9% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Genie Energy by 6.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 921,592 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 54,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the second quarter worth $326,000. Institutional investors own 15.76% of the company’s stock.
About Genie Energy
Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.
