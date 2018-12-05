GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (GNMK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc (NASDAQ:GNMK) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for GenMark Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). GenMark Diagnostics reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.84). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GenMark Diagnostics.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). GenMark Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 95.36% and a negative net margin of 79.33%. The company had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.76 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.33.

GenMark Diagnostics stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. GenMark Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.27.

In related news, insider Hany Massarany sold 8,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total value of $38,947.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 672,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,753.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,250 shares of company stock worth $104,722 in the last 90 days. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNMK. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 1,118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 741,752 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 680,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,609,795 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,532,000 after acquiring an additional 251,078 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,339,502 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 370,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in GenMark Diagnostics by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

