GeoCoin (GEO) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 5th. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $1.23 million and $736.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GeoCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.39 or 0.00010321 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00775235 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00004105 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00018593 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00007879 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000992 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GEO is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

