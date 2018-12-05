Gevo (GEVO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Gevo, Inc. is a renewable chemicals and advanced biofuels company engaged in the development of biobased alternatives to petroleum-based products using a combination of synthetic biology and chemistry. The Company is focused on the commercialization of isobutanol, a naturally occurring four carbon alcohol with broad applications in large chemicals and fuels markets. Isobutanol can be used as a solvent and a gasoline blendstock and can be further processed into jet fuel and feedstocks for the production of synthetic rubber, plastics and polyesters. Markets served by the Company include solvents and coatings, materials, plastics and fibers, biojet blendstock, gasoline blendstock and other hydrocarbon fuels. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GEVO. HC Wainwright raised Gevo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. ValuEngine raised Gevo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of GEVO opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Gevo has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $24.74. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The energy company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.25). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 76.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gevo will post -7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,290 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 596.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,617 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 78,461 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gevo by 4,086.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 151,368 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc, a renewable chemicals and biofuels company, focuses on the development and commercialization of alternatives to petroleum-based products based on isobutanol produced from renewable feedstocks in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gevo, Inc and Gevo Development/Agri-Energy.

