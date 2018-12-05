Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $2.62 Million in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 26,578 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,621,000. Microsoft comprises 1.3% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Live Your Vision LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 58.7% during the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Lara May & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Microsoft by 58.4% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,017 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 35,825 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total value of $3,882,713.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 190,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,653,976.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,337 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $2,548,867.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 190,570 shares in the company, valued at $20,814,055.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 331,080 shares of company stock worth $35,679,993 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $108.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $853.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $80.98 and a 52 week high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.18. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, October 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

