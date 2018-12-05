Gilead Sciences (GILD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.63.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $69.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $64.27 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total transaction of $3,477,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,362,847.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock worth $10,939,500. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.