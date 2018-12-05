Glencore (GLCNF) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLCNF) have trended neutral on Wednesday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Glencore earned a media sentiment score of 0.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Glencore stock opened at $3.76 on Wednesday. Glencore has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $5.91.

About Glencore

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

